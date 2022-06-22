Children's Theatre presents "Peter Pan"

YORK – This week, the Yorkshire Playhouse Children’s Theater is proudly presenting “Peter Pan,” a whimsical tale that takes the audience to Neverland.

The much-anticipated show will be presented June 23-26 at the theater in downtown York.

Each year, this show sells out – and such is the case this year as well.

The story of Peter Pan and the Lost Boys, as they battle the nefarious Captain Hook is told by a troupe of young thespians from the York area. Over 70 kids auditioned to be part of the show this year.

Raima Kreifels stars as Peter Pan. Playing Captain Hook is Grace Uhler. Clare Willis is Wendy, Carl Wilson plays Nana and Ronin Lee is Michael. Isaiah Kreifels plays John. Mrs. Darling is played by Arabella Robison and Mr. Darling is played by Gage Stahr. Eleanor Houston plays Liza and Cora Becker is Tiger Lily. Fiona Houston plays Smee and Hannah Kreifels is Crocodile.

Other cast members are Angela Robison, Hayden Reznicek, Jainey Rinehart, Laela Stewart, Anna Vodicka, Madison Vodicka, Lena Groetziner, Olivia Nielsen, Traven Reznicek, Emma Tremaine, Josie Lauber, Cadance Marquart, Gracie Long and Braxton Wiley.

Playing pirates are Asher Stewart, Antonio Gomez, Kemper Marquart, Crosby Crowe, Reyanish Dhonde, Brody DeRiese, Krynne Hunzeker, Murphy Palmertree, Josiah Tremaine and Sarah Reynolds.

Playing mermaids are Alayna Gabel, Aubrey Heberlee, Axah Wiley, Payton Reznicek, Evelyn Clark, Ellie Simmons, Reese Scheinost, Klaire Heberlie and Elise Marquart.

The group of Native Americans in the tale consists of the characters played by Cassidy Goertzen, Corbin Scamehorn, Kyiah Gray, Bri Kaliff, Brailyn Epp, Marley Follower and Bentley Lyman.

And the fairies are played by Marcie Snodgrass, Maylee Jordan, Aylah Mierau and Cora Lee Turner.

This the 21st year of the Children’s Theatre – which is a very popular event each summer.

The show is directed by John Baker III.