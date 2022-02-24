Children’s Museum gets visitor improvement grant for wheelchair accessibility project

YORK – Updates have recently been made at the York Children’s Museum and now local volunteers are working toward raising funds to make the museum wheelchair accessible. The project will be assisted with a $5,000 grant from the county’s visitor improvement fund, following approval this week by the York County Commissioners.

York County Visitors Bureau Director Bob Sautter and Rose Scheinost from the Children’s Museum presented the request.

The grant application was made to the visitors bureau and then the YCVB board sent forward a recommendation to the county commissioners.

These are funds that are generated by local lodging taxes and are used for projects that bring visitors to York County.

Scheinost explained they were requesting funds in order to put in a wheelchair lift.

“The city auditorium, where the children’s museum is located, has a ramp outside in order for people to get inside the building,” she explained. “But we don’t have any accessibility into the museum itself. We looked at doing an entire ramp inside, but it would take up so much space. So then we looked at the platform lift.”

The platform lift would take very little space and would provide the wheelchair accessibility that is needed.

The entire project will cost approximately $25,000.

“This project is an appropriate use of these funds,” said Commissioner Kurt Bulgrin.

“They asked for $20,000, but they are also pursuing some other avenues at this time, for funds,” Sautter said.

Scheinost said they already raised $5,000 through private donations, through a fundraising drive.

They have also applied for a grant from the York Community Foundation.

“We thought $5,000 might be a good starting point,” Sautter said. “We are recommending this amount with the option to come back, depending on what the Foundation does.”

“Is the owner of the building contributing anything?” Bulgrin asked.

“The city? I know a YCVB board member talked with the city administration, but I don’t know,” Sautter said.

“No, we decided to work on this on our own,” Scheinost said. “We are in a city building but we are our own entity.”

She also noted that donations for the project continue to be solicited and interested persons can do so by going to the children’s museum website.

“Did you look at a number of options for this?” asked Commissioner Daniel Grotz.

“We looked at the ramp, then the lift because it is more compact,” Scheinost said. “We found the lift to be the best option, longevity wise.”

“It is a real odd space, regarding accessibility,” Bulgrin added.

“We made a lot of accessibility changes inside, now we just need to get them inside,” Scheinost added.

“The funds in the account right now are healthy,” said Commissioner Randy Obermier.

The board unanimously voted in favor of a $5,000 grant for this project.

