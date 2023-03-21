YORK -- At this year’s York Dental Day, York Elementary School students walked away with big smiles. The health service was offered to students kindergarten through fourth grade by the University of Nebraska Medical Center College of Dentistry in conjunction with York Dental Associates.

The first initial screening was conducted by York Dental Associates in December. Dental hygienist Ashley Prochaska said York Dental Associates collaborated with YES school nurse Atley Henderson to identify students with possible dental issues. Henderson then arranges examinations with York Dental Associates. At the examinations, x-rays are taken and a preliminary diagnosis and treatment plan is developed.

Prochaska, Dr. Perry Rosenau and Dr. Miles Berg looked at 500 students at the initial screening.

Prochaska said, “Of those 500, 75 students were selected to receive extended treatment at the office. The number was narrowed down to 32 students whose families said they would like to receive the treatment.”

This year was the first year York Dental Associates has held the event since COVID. Prochaska said they saw a “huge spike” in children needing dental care.

The event is a great opportunity for families who don’t have access to dental care, said Prochaska. Families are not expected to have Medicaid or insurance to cover their dental work.

“When they come in, there are no charges,” said Prochaska. “The doctors are volunteering their time and providing their resources for the kids in the community.”

After a treatment plan is prepared, the children will be going to Children’s Dental Day on April 14 at the UNMC College of Dentistry. YPS will be providing transportation for students who need restorative work.

Children’s Dental Day began in 2001. Over 6,000 children have been treated since then and over $3 million in free dental services have been provided thanks to generous donors.

UNMC director Erin Wirth said, “For some of these children, this will be their first visit to a dentist. Untreated, oral health conditions can have serious consequences, including needless pain and suffering, difficulty chewing, difficulty speaking and lost days in school. By providing the dental care these children need, the College of Dentistry continues to play a critical role in improving oral health throughout Nebraska.”

About 200 children are scheduled for procedures ranging from cleaning to restorations, extractions, pulpotomies, stainless steel crowns and root canal therapy. Emergency care is provided and children can take part in the educational activities designed to increase their awareness of the importance of taking care of their teeth.

A second Children’s Dental Day will be held in June in the Nebraska Panhandle. The college will transport students, faculty, staff and portable equipment to sites in Sidney, Alliance, Chadron and Gordon. About 200 children will be seen among the four locations.

Wirth said, “We have great partnerships with individuals and organizations across the state, including York Public Schools and York Dental Associates. We greatly appreciate all the work they do to prescreen children and send them to the college to receive care.”