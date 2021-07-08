Children expand their food palates by cooking with 4-H

YORK -- With the help of York Parks and Recreation and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Agriculture Extension, 4-H hosts a summer camp to bring children out of their shell by cooking new recipes for their families to try at home.
Amanda Hackenkamp is the Extension Assistant in York County. Her main tasks are to work with 4-H programs and provide school enrichment. In the summer, she hosts 4-H summer workshops like the cooking camp this week.
Before transitioning full-time for the Extension, Hackenkamp worked as a high school agriculture teacher at Cross County for six years. Now, her focus is mainly on 4-H youth.
“The transition wasn’t bad because the two positions were really similar,” Hackenkamp said.
Hackenkamp said she grew up on a farm, and that she started 4-H early in her life.
“I started 4-H when I was eight,” Hackenkamp said. “I mainly did livestock projects, but when I was older, I got involved in a lot of the home economic activities like photography. I also did a few cooking projects. I have a wide range of projects I have done in the past.”
The cooking camp runs from Tuesday to Friday this week. On Tuesday, the children made snickerdoodle cookies. Today, the recipe was bread in a bag. Thursday’s recipe is blueberry muffins, and Friday’s is candy caramels.
4-H’s curriculum is based on a 101, 201, 301, and 401 level system. Each project type has classes and programs that fit into the levels to help children gain experience.
Most of the students in the cooking program are in the 101 level, or they are between the 101 and 201 level.
“Usually, we tell them to start with 101 so they can learn the basic skills, but it’s really based on what the kids want to do,” Hackenkamp said. “If they want to continue, they can advance to a level of their choosing. This gives them a chance to get their feet wet.”
Each day of the week shows an example of a recipe from each of the four levels. The snickerdoodle recipes are taken from the 101 area, and the caramels would be considered to be in the 401 level.
Besides learning how to cook, the organization tries to stress the importance of food science. Their programs come with a science experiment for the kids to try.
“Because of our extension work with UNL, we try to promote the science behind the scenes,” Hackenkamp said. “Yesterday, we showed them about correct measurements. Today, we talked about yeast and what makes it rise.”
4-H offers a variety of projects to choose from if the children decide they don’t like a certain program.
One of the home designs projects 4-H has done in the past allowed children to make lamps. Hackenkamp said she is hosting a woodworking and welding camp on Friday.
The 4-H leaders welcome anyone from any background to join the program. This year, there are about 200-300 participants in the York organization. Their goal is to have as many kids involved.
“You don’t have to be a country kid to be involved in this,” Hackenkamp said. There a lot of people I worked with who didn’t grow up on a farm, and they still do projects like this.”