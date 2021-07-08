Children expand their food palates by cooking with 4-H

4-H’s curriculum is based on a 101, 201, 301, and 401 level system. Each project type has classes and programs that fit into the levels to help children gain experience.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Most of the students in the cooking program are in the 101 level, or they are between the 101 and 201 level.

“Usually, we tell them to start with 101 so they can learn the basic skills, but it’s really based on what the kids want to do,” Hackenkamp said. “If they want to continue, they can advance to a level of their choosing. This gives them a chance to get their feet wet.”

Each day of the week shows an example of a recipe from each of the four levels. The snickerdoodle recipes are taken from the 101 area, and the caramels would be considered to be in the 401 level.

Besides learning how to cook, the organization tries to stress the importance of food science. Their programs come with a science experiment for the kids to try.

“Because of our extension work with UNL, we try to promote the science behind the scenes,” Hackenkamp said. “Yesterday, we showed them about correct measurements. Today, we talked about yeast and what makes it rise.”

4-H offers a variety of projects to choose from if the children decide they don’t like a certain program.