Childcare gap creates issues for families, employers

YORK – A childcare gap exists in York County, leaders say, which creates hardship for families and employers alike.

The gap in York County is substantial – the number has been determined to be 262 children who need childcare so parents can work but not enough local services exist.

This matter was discussed during a meeting of the York County Child Care Alliance, which is a task group under the auspices of the York County Health Coalition. The mission of the child care alliance (which is a group made up of child care providers, teachers and others working in childhood education/care programs) is to find gaps in needs and look for solutions. The coalition is financially supported by a statewide program called Communities for Kids.

Chandra Berlin, who leads the effort, said during a presentation that early childhood education and care is so important in the process of development.

“The gap here is 262 children under the age of 6 who are not being served,” Berlin said.

She added that the number of children under 6 with all available parents working is 801, locally.

“We have a lot of options, but just not enough,” she said. “Our goal is to bring forward, to the table, the conversation about childcare.”