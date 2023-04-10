YORK – Alexander Bell, 19, of Henderson, was initially charged with five high level felonies related to child pornography and sexual assault of a minor. This past week, those charges were amended to one Class 3A felony as part of a plea agreement.

He was initially charged with creating child pornography, which was a Class 1D felony. That was amended to one count of child abuse, a Class 3A felony, and he pleaded no contest.

The charges of visual depiction/sexual explicit conduct was dismissed, as were charges of first degree sexual assault, sexual assault without consent and false representation.

Court documents indicate the situation involved a 14-year-old victim.

No other information about the case can be published due to its graphic nature.

Bell will be sentenced on June 15, in York County District Court. He is facing a possible maximum sentence of three years in prison with 18 months of post-release supervision and/or a $10,000 fine.

This case was investigated by the Henderson Police Department and the York County Sheriff’s Department.