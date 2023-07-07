April 20, 1945 – July 4, 2023

Cheryl Thomas-Miller (aged 78) of York, passed away unexpectedly on July 4, 2023 at Lake Jeffrey, Nebraska, surrounded by her husband, Jerry Miller, and family and friends.

Cheryl was born on April 20, 1945 in Roswell, N.M., to Fred “Otto” Rudat and Margaret (Cyphers) Rudat. Following the death of her pilot father, Fred, in the Korean War, Cheryl and family relocated to Duncan, Nebraska. She was then raised in Columbus and graduated from Columbus High School in 1963 where she was a proud Discoverer’s Varsity Cheerleader.

Cheryl attended the University of Nebraska Teachers College, graduating in 1967 with a Bachelors of Science Degree in Biology. During her time at the University of Nebraska, she met and wed Steven R. Thomas. During Steve’s years of training as a physician, Cheryl taught at Bryan, Omaha South and Omaha Central High Schools. The couple then relocated with the Air Force to California, where their eldest daughter Paige Anne was born in 1970. Steve’s work as a physician in the Air Force took them to Bitburg Air Force Base where they resided in Metterich, Germany, for several years and where their son, Christopher Dale, was born in 1972. Steve and Cheryl relocated to York in 1975. They welcomed two more daughters in York, Alexis Marie in 1975 and Whitney Margaret in 1977. Cheryl has made York her home since that time. Following the passing of her husband, Steve in 2000, Cheryl married Jerry Miller in York, followed by a second ceremony in Kailua, Hawaii in 2006.

Cheryl was a steadfast contributor to her York community for over 50 years and her legacy will be longstanding. She was a lifetime member of Gamma Phi Beta (UNL) sorority, and continued to connect and contribute to her alma matter until the time of her death. She was an active member in Chapter HH, PEO, and a generous volunteer for the York General Hospital, holding officer roles on the York General Hospital Auxiliary. She was also on the York Library Board. Cheryl was a longstanding member of the First United Methodist Church in York, where she held a variety of offices and taught Sunday School for many years. She was a prominent figure in the League of Women Voters, and was on the Board of Directors for Epworth Village. With a love of education, and as a teacher by trade, Cheryl often taught within the York Public School System for several years.

Cheryl was fondly referred to by her friends and family as “TuTu”, the Hawaiian word for Grandmother. TuTu’s stated mission in this world was to love, support, and protect her friends and family. She was a rock of reliability to her family and was a fiercely loyal and dependable friend. She was the kind of person who would show up in a Nebraska blizzard, just to deliver a gift. She was the person who would arrange a family get together; even for an hour or two, just to connect. She was the person in your life who always sent a handwritten note in the mail, gave you a small gift as you went out the door, and who always offered a snack or a meal. She took every opportunity she could to celebrate others; would never miss a birthday party, wedding, graduation, or even a funeral. She was a person who celebrated life through celebrating others. A clandestine musician, her hilarious accordion videos were legendary amongst her grandchildren’s birthdays. She had a love of books, cooking, gardening and worldly travel. She could speak German and often reunited with her “Bitburg gang” for travel adventures over the years. She loved those who loved her with all of her being. She is, and will continue to be, profoundly missed.

Cheryl was preceded in death by her parents, Fred “Otto” Rudat and Margaret (Cyphers/Rudat) Reins; her brother, Scott Rudat; her husband, Steven Thomas and her daughter, Paige Thomas. She is survived by her son, Christopher Thomas, wife Amy Thomas and three grandsons, Steven “Duke”, Vincent and Stein Thomas of Kailua, Hawaii; daughter, Alexis Parrish, husband Rusel Parrish and three grandchildren, Livingston, Wyatt and Clementine Parrish of Brooklyn, N.Y.; daughter, Whitney Sojka, husband John Sojka and four grandchildren, Thomas, Jude, Maeve and Xavier Sojka of Lake Quivira, Kan.; husband, Jerry Miller and his children and grandchildren.

Funeral services are scheduled for 10 a.m., Monday, July 10, 2023, at First United Methodist Church in York with the Reverends Trudy Hanke and Art Phillips officiating. Luncheon to follow at the York Country Club. Inurnment will occur at a later date. Visitation, along with the family greeting friends will be held from 1-5 p.m. on Sunday at Metz Mortuary in York. Our family would like to express thanks for the generosity and thoughtfulness of so many at this extremely difficult time. If desired, memorials are suggested to be sent to the York Community Foundation at www.yorkcommunityfoundation.org, or the American Red Cross. Condolences may be left for the family at www.metzmortuary.com. Metz Mortuary in York is handling the arrangements.