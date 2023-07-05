Funeral services are scheduled for 10 a.m., Monday, July 10, 2023 at First United Methodist Church in York, with the Reverends Trudy Hanke and Art Phillips officiating. Inurnment will be held at a later date. Visitation, along with the family greeting friends, will be held from 1-5 p.m. on Sunday, at Metz Mortuary in York. Memorials are suggested to York Community Foundation or American Red Cross. Condolences may be left for the family at www.metzmortuary.com. Metz Mortuary in York is handling the arrangements. Full obituary to follow.