YORK -- February is American Heart Month, and Charlene Huskins, business owner of Delight Design in York, is raising awareness of heart disease — a leading cause of death to Americans.

The 50-year-old entrepreneur has battled a heart defect all her life. When Huskins was only four, she had her first open heart surgery due to having a ventricular septal defect, which affects how blood flows through the heart and lungs.

Huskins said, “I had a “hole” between two of my ventricles, and my heart valves weren’t working properly either, so the surgeons fixed both of those to the extent that they could at the time. Then, I had transposed vessels which are similar to what I have now. I was what they called a ‘blue baby’. My skin was blue, my fingers were blue and my lips were blue. I didn’t have pink cheeks because I wasn’t getting oxygenated blood in parts of my body. It was said my grandmother almost fainted when I came out of surgery because my cheeks and lips were pink for the first time in my life at four years old.”

Huskins said her whole life has been hampered by the heart defect. Her father passed away with the same defect at 34 years old. She said it was a miracle that she had made it to 50 years old.

This summer, Huskins will be going into her second open heart surgery for partial anomalous pulmonary venous return (PAPVR). PAPVR occurs when oxygenated blood flows only to the right heart chambers, causing abnormal blood flow. Huskins said this heart defect was undetected when she had her first surgery at four years old.

“40% to 50% of my blood is not going where it needs to go,” said Huskins. “It’s just recirculating through my heart and lungs, and it’s not going to the rest of my body. It’s putting massive pressure on my heart causing pulmonary hypertension.”

After her second heart surgery, Huskins hopes to feel better than she has ever felt. Growing up was hard for Huskins. Her heart defect made everyday tasks difficult like shopping or exercising. The largest battle Huskins faces on a daily basis is people’s perception of her.

Huskins said, “Anytime you have a chronic illness or a disability people can’t see, people will say you look fine. I am not in a wheelchair. I don’t have things wrong with me externally, but people don’t understand what I am going through internally.”

The teen years were especially hard for Huskins because she couldn’t keep up with her peers. She had to work harder than everyone else to do simple things. Then, in her 20s the idea of have children scared her.

Huskins said, “I thought I would never be able to have children. When I was 30, I ended up seeing a genetic counselor because we thought there would be a fifty-fifty chance I would pass the defect on to my children, and that felt like a really big percentage. My oldest son was adopted for that reason.”

After adopting Samuel, Huskins and her husband had two biological children Allan III and Martha. Huskins said both were difficult pregnancies, but neither one of them was born with a heart defect.

The idea of starting her own business Delight Design came from wanting to be a stay-at-home mom and having that flexibility to rest when she needs to. She first began as a part-time website designer doing party favors on Etsy and was selected as a vendor for Homemade Amazon.

At the time, she was living in Las Vegas with her family. She and her husband Allan made the decision to move to York in 2018. Allan opened Renewable Relics, an antique store and she ran her online business at home. When the “Delight Design” business outgrew their home, Huskins began looking for retail space until she found the perfect location that once housed the State Farm Insurance Office.

The name “Delight Design” comes from the Bible verse Psalm 37:4: “Delight yourself in the Lord, and he will give you the desires of your heart.”

She said having daily prayer has always been important to her life. She thought the best way people can support her through surgery this summer is by purchasing her prayer journals and devotional books.

Huskins said, “This is just a part of who I am. This business is a Christian business, and I have friends and family all over the world praying for me. In every step of this process, I know God will be there 100%.”

For those who are going through heart disease, Huskins shares a few words of advice, “It’s okay to not always fight. It’s okay to rest, and it’s okay to listen to your body. I’ve tried to do more, be more and push more than I should have, and it has caused me issues. I didn’t always listen to my body because I didn’t know how to. When I got permission from my cardiologist to stop and listen, I had more motivation to exercise and do the things I wanted to do. Don’t get stuck in not moving, but give yourself permission to do what your body wants you to do even if it is rest.”