Charges filed against man alleged to have been high when causing injury accident

In court documents, the deputies said it appeared the vehicle had rolled several times and there was a strong odor of burned marijuana throughout the interior of the vehicle. They said Beckles appeared to be disoriented but uninjured. He said he was driver and “unaware of how the accident occurred and he could provide no detail as to how the vehicle left the roadway. He agreed to submit to a series of standardized field sobriety tests to ensure he could safely operate a motor vehicle” and the deputy said, in his opinion, “he showed signs, symptoms and clues of impairment. He admitted to using marijuana earlier, at 9 p.m.; then later he changed his timeframe and admitted to smoking sometime between 10 and 11 p.m.”