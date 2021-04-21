Change order adds street projects to this year’s list

YORK – A change order approved by the city council this past week allows some extra asphalt preservation projects in the city during this construction season.

Last year, Wy-Ad was given the contract to do street preservation in certain problem areas.

“In last year’s budget, we put in $600,000 for this,” explained York City Administrator Joe Frei. “In this year, we have $870,000 for this. Part of this is being paid by LB 357 funds. The increase is the extension of work we are projecting.

“Last year, they started late and only did $20,000 worth of work,” Frei said further. “Initially, it was only concrete, but with the work that is taking place on Highway 34, we will have a nearby asphalt plant. We didn’t earlier anticipate an asphalt plant would be nearby. Because one is, we are proposing extra projects – on Delaware Avenue, Division Avenue and 14th Street.”

The change order will cost an extra $543,770 than what was originally planned.

But Mayor Barry Redfern said Wy-Ad is honoring their previous unit prices.

“If we went out for bid right now, we wouldn’t get that,” Redfern told the council.