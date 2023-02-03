YORK – Gildardo Garcia, 31, of Sutton, appeared in York County District Court this week for a change of plea in a case where he is accused of felony flight to avoid arrest and willful reckless driving after allegedly running from a trooper with the Nebraska State Patrol in York.

A plea agreement had been reached and Garcia pleaded no contest to a lesser charge of operating a vehicle to avoid arrest. But after interrogation by the judge, the court did not accept his plea and the original counts stand with not guilty pleas for each.

Garcia was charged after the trooper saw him allegedly driving by the York Country Club with an expired tag on his vehicle.

The trooper says in court documents as he turned around to follow Garcia, the defendant started to speed away, eventually going down Nobes Road and then turning south of Road K. It is alleged Garcia was driving at an extreme rate of speed and at some point passed a tractor, causing a hazard for the tractor driver.

Court documents indicate Garcia eventually stopped on his own and as he was being arrested, the trooper alleges Garcia said he ran because his driver’s license was expired. A NSP canine alerted to the presence of drugs in the vehicle and they found 13 grams of marijuana, THC wax and a pipe.

The trooper noted Garcia’s criminal history showed this was his fourth offense on marijuana charges.

These charges in York County are a Class 4 felony and a Class 3 misdemeanor.

The state has seven days to amend the pleadings. Meanwhile, a jury trial is still set in the matter for the next month.