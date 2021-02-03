Change of plea entered in multi-felony case

YORK – Flavio Tizon, also known as Sheldon Brito, 34, of Providence, R.I., has changed his plea to two counts in what started as a multi-felony case.
He made his change of plea this week in York County District Court.
This case began during a traffic stop in York County.
According to court documents filed by the York County Sheriff’s Department, a deputy was on regular patrol when he saw a speeding vehicle. He said radar indicated it was moving at a rate of 94 mph.
A traffic stop was initiated.
The deputy says in his report that the driver was identified as Sheldon Brito (also known as Tizon) and in the passenger seat was Laura Hosman. The backseat passenger was identified as Keven Barahona. The deputy said he could smell marijuana inside the vehicle.
After a concentrated cannabis cartridge was discovered on the driver’s seat, Brito underwent a field sobriety test and the deputy determined Brito “was under the influence of cannabis and could not safely operate a motor vehicle.”
A search was conducted and during that vehicle search, investigators found 1,650 tablets of Alprazolam/Xanax in several suitcases in the rear cargo area of the vehicle; four cannabis vape pen cartridges; marijuana in 18 different jars or packages; $4,736 in cash on Barahona’s person; $1,885 in cash in Cornejo/Hosman’s purse; and $975 in cash on Brito’s person.
All three were then arrested.
Court documents indicate that a subsequent records check of Brito (Tizon) showed that he had no driver’s license from anywhere in the United States. His true identity was discovered and it was found he has two full extradition warrants out of Colorado. He also has criminal histories in Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, Florida and Colorado.
He was initially charged with delivery of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, possession of money during a (drug-related violation), criminal impersonation, driving under the influence and possession of more than one ounce and less than one pound of marijuana.
As part of a plea agreement, Tizon pleaded no contest to delivery of a controlled substance, a Class 3A felony, and guilty to false reporting, a Class 1 misdemeanor. The other charges were dismissed.
Sentencing has been scheduled for May 10.
Tizon is facing a possible maximum sentence of four years of incarceration with 18 months of post-release supervision.