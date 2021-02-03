Change of plea entered in multi-felony case

YORK – Flavio Tizon, also known as Sheldon Brito, 34, of Providence, R.I., has changed his plea to two counts in what started as a multi-felony case.

He made his change of plea this week in York County District Court.

This case began during a traffic stop in York County.

According to court documents filed by the York County Sheriff’s Department, a deputy was on regular patrol when he saw a speeding vehicle. He said radar indicated it was moving at a rate of 94 mph.

A traffic stop was initiated.

The deputy says in his report that the driver was identified as Sheldon Brito (also known as Tizon) and in the passenger seat was Laura Hosman. The backseat passenger was identified as Keven Barahona. The deputy said he could smell marijuana inside the vehicle.

After a concentrated cannabis cartridge was discovered on the driver’s seat, Brito underwent a field sobriety test and the deputy determined Brito “was under the influence of cannabis and could not safely operate a motor vehicle.”