Change of plea entered in meth case

YORK – Madison Yonker, 22, of Lincoln, changed her plea this week in York County District Court, in a case involving the possession of methamphetamine in York.

The case began when a deputy with the York County Sheriff’s Department was southbound on Highway 81, just south of Recharge Road, in the early morning hours. According to the affidavit filed with the court, the deputy saw a vehicle cross the center line and a traffic stop was initiated.

Yonker was the driver of the vehicle. A records check showed she had an active warrant for her arrest out of Dawes County and she was arrested.

During an inventory search of the vehicle, a baggie with methamphetamine residue was found and she was charged with possession of a controlled substance.

She has pleaded no contest to a Class 4 felony, so she is now facing a possible maximum sentence of two years in prison with 12 months of post-release supervision.

Sentencing has been set for Nov. 8.