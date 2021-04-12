Change of plea entered in drug, child abuse case

YORK – James T. Mathis, 27, whose addresses have been listed as Belleville, Kan., and Beatrice, has entered no contest pleas in a case involving drugs and child abuse.

His status hearing was held this past week in York County District Court.

Initially, Mathis pleaded not guilty to two counts of delivery of a controlled substance, both Class 2A felonies; child abuse, a Class 3A felony; possession of a controlled substance, a Class 4 felony; and two counts of no drug tax stamp, both Class 4 felonies.

As part of a plea agreement, Mathis pleaded no contest to two counts of attempted delivery of a controlled substance, both Class 3A felonies. The charges of child abuse, possession of a controlled substance and two counts of having no drug tax stamp were dismissed.

This case began on Nov. 3 shortly after 10:30 p.m., when a deputy with the York County Sheriff’s Department was on regular patrol when she observed a vehicle traveling southbound on Highway 81, just passing the intersection with County Road 7.

She said in her affidavit filed with the court that the vehicle was speeding and she saw it cross the shoulder line.

A traffic stop was conducted of the Honda sedan with Kansas license plates.