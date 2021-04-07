Change of plea entered in drug case

YORK – Avery Kurtz, 37, of Minneapolis, Minn., has changed her pleas in a case where she was accused of hauling a considerable amount of concentrated THC products in York County.

She entered her pleas to the York County District Court this past week during status hearings.

She had originally pleaded not guilty to delivery of a controlled substance, a Class 2A felony; having no drug tax stamp, a Class 4 felony; and possession of more than one ounce and less than one pound of marijuana, a misdemeanor.

As part of a plea agreement, Kurtz pleaded guilty to delivery of a controlled substance, a Class 2A felony, which carries a possible maximum sentence of 20 years in prison. In return, as part of a plea agreement, the other counts were dismissed. The prosecution also agreed to not object to probation – but the sentencing remains the discretion of Judge James Stecker.

According to court documents, the case began in morning hours when a York police officer said he saw a vehicle turn north onto Lincoln Avenue, turning straight into the outside land instead of the inside lane and then signaling over. The officer says in court documents that he initiated a traffic stop and could “immediately smell the distinct odor of marijuana inside the vehicle.”