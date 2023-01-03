Change of plea entered in child abuse case

YORK – Rigoberto G. Schmidt, 30, of York, changed his plea on Tuesday, in York County District Court, in a case involving child abuse.

As part of a plea agreement, one count of committing child abuse negligently with injury, a Class 3A felony, was amended to committing child abuse negligently, no injury, which is a Class 1 misdemeanor. Schmidt pleaded no contest to the lesser charge.

According to court documents, Schmidt was initially accused of three counts of child abuse with three different victims.

Court documents do not indicate the nature of the abuse except that Schmidt, “knowingly, intentionally or negligently caused or permitted a minor child to be placed in a situation that endangered his or her life of physical or mental health.”

Now that he has pleaded no contest to the amended charge, he is facing a possible maximum sentence of one year in jail and/or a $1,000 fine.

On Tuesday, Judge James Stecker ordered Schmidt to undergo a substance abuse evaluation. He set sentencing for March 13, in York County District Court.