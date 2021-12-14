Change of plea entered in case involving fighting deputies in Henderson, stealing car

YORK – Matthew Hopkins, 39, of Lincoln has entered into a plea agreement in case of illegal weapon possession, tampering with evidence, possessing drugs and fighting with York County Sheriff’s deputies at the Henderson Fuel Mart.

According to the affidavit filed with the court, a deputy saw Hopkins’ vehicle with expired registration tabs and the driver failed to signal, so a traffic stop was initiated at the Henderson Fuel Mart.

Meanwhile, a county drug dog alerted to the presence of controlled substances.

They informed Hopkins that because of the dog alerting, they would be conducting a probable cause search of the vehicle and they attempted to place him in handcuffs, during which he pulled away and sat in the front passenger seat of his vehicle. “As he resisted efforts (of deputies) to place him in handcuffs, he continually reached behind the front passenger seat to a bag behind the seat. Matthew also locked the back passenger side door as I attempted to open it. I drew my service weapon and pointed at Matthew as I could not see his right hand or what he was reaching into the bag for. Matthew was ordered repeatedly to get out of the vehicle and to show us his hands or some variation of those commands,” the deputy’s affidavit says.