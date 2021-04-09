Change of plea entered case involving drugs and child abuse

YORK – Julieanne Bettis, 23, whose address has been listed in court documents of being both Beatrice and Belleville, Kan., has changed her plea in a case involving six felonies related to drugs and child abuse.

Her status hearing was held this past week in York County District Court.

She was initially charged with two counts of delivery of a controlled substance, both Class 2A felonies; child abuse, a Class 3A felony; possession of a controlled substance, a Class 4 felony; and two counts of no drug tax stamp, both Class 4 felonies.

As a result of a plea agreement, Bettis pleaded no contest to one count of delivery of a controlled substance and one count of having no drug tax stamp. The rest of the counts were dismissed.

This case began late last year, shortly after 10:30 p.m., when a deputy with the York County Sheriff’s Department was on regular patrol. According to court documents, the deputy observed a vehicle traveling southbound on Highway 81, just passing the intersection with County Road 7.

She said in her affidavit filed with the court the vehicle was speeding and she saw it cross the shoulder line.

A traffic stop was conducted of the Honda sedan with Kansas license plates.