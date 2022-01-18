Chamber Service Award presented to Leslie Robinson for 2022

YORK – Service to the York Area Chamber of Commerce comes in all forms from many people in many different capacities.

And some provide more than ever expected or anticipated, as well as with consistency.

Each year, an individual is honored with the Chamber Service Award during the chamber’s annual banquet, to thank them for their attention and volunteerism.

This year’s recipient is Leslie Robinson.

“The importance of committee members and volunteers to the Chamber team is huge,” said Madonna Mogul, Chamber executive director. “Having consistent individuals on those committees is a dream. We have been fortunate to have one such person who has not only continued to serve on our committees, but also help in other ways. The relationship between the chamber and this volunteer began out of necessity.