Chamber Service Award presented to Leslie Robinson for 2022

YORK – Service to the York Area Chamber of Commerce comes in all forms from many people in many different capacities.
And some provide more than ever expected or anticipated, as well as with consistency.
Each year, an individual is honored with the Chamber Service Award during the chamber’s annual banquet, to thank them for their attention and volunteerism.
This year’s recipient is Leslie Robinson.
“The importance of committee members and volunteers to the Chamber team is huge,” said Madonna Mogul, Chamber executive director. “Having consistent individuals on those committees is a dream. We have been fortunate to have one such person who has not only continued to serve on our committees, but also help in other ways. The relationship between the chamber and this volunteer began out of necessity.
“When our team was expanding, we had an immediate need our team wasn’t able to fulfill,” Mogul explained. “I reached out to one of our Chamber partners and shared our situation. I asked if we could rely on one of their employees to help us through our growth period. Without hesitation, the answer was yes and that individual became part of our Home Show Committee and assisted us with creating marketing strategies and materials needed for the event. Even now, after we have become fully staffed, Robinson continues to serve on the committee, not only to offer suggestions but assist us with set-up and tear-down of the show.
“In the past year, as our team changed, we were fortunate a former co-worker put marketing pieces together (before leaving the position), but there were still last-minute changes that had to be done,” Mogul continued. “That’s when I said I needed to phone/text a friend.”
She called Robinson -- they met in the early morning hours and finished the project.
“The service this individual gives to the Chamber, while serving on our committees through her role at York General, is so valuable,” Mogul said. “She has a willingness to share her talents to help us out in a bind and more. All of us at the Chamber cannot say enough how thankful we are for Leslie Robinson and how pleased we are to give her this year’s Chamber Service Award.”