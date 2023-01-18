Chamber Service Award goes to Gene Curtis

YORK – Each year, the York Chamber of Commerce recognizes an individual who has contributed outstanding service to the Chamber over a considerable period of time.

This year, the York Chamber Service Award was given to Gene Curtis, the operations manager for the radio stations in York.

Curtis started his radio career in 1988 with Power 99 in Kearney. He also became “a true music expert with a 15-year stretch as a professional music researcher,” said those who nominated him. “Do not challenge him to a ‘name that tune’ match.”

Curtis started his work with the Rural Radio Association in 2013 in the Lexington market as the morning show host on 93.1 The River.

He became the operations manager for the York radio stations – KOOL Radio and Max Country – in 2017.

Those who nominated Curtis said the following statements:

“Gene truly cares about how our stations service the communities we serve, specifically York.”

“He is open to guests on his morning show to support local causes.”

“He handles remotes to promote local business.”

“He makes sure we have board ops so we can cover Dukes sports.”

“He puts himself in harm’s way to make sure our communities have severe weather coverage.”

“Gene will go above and beyond for York.”

Members of the Chamber team also raved about Curtis and thanked him for his many years of service to their efforts, programs and events.

Chamber Director Madonna Mogul said, “Everyone has heard our team say how important volunteers are to the Chamber. Over the years, we have been very fortunate to have some amazing individuals assist us with various programs and events. This is the case with the recipient of this year’s chamber service award. Since 2017, he has been a strong, quiet partner in so many things the Chamber team does. He is more comfortable behind the scenes making sure things run smooth on the surface.

“We are afforded precious air time to enhance the promotion of Chamber programs and events,” Mogul continued. “His ability to make our team members feel comfortable when on the air makes it not so scary. In 2020, when we were able to have the fireworks show but unable to have attendance in the stands, he helped us get out in front of people any way we could. He told my team to jump in the back of his pickup and he drove us around to all the lots around the fairgrounds we could continue to get the fundraising message out.

“Every September, he assists us with the Yorkfest parade – his ability to adlib when things all of a sudden get out of order really helps settle my nerves,” Mogul said. “He will always tell me to just act like it’s supposed to be that way and no one will know. This year, he said he wanted to step up his service game – his intention was to serve as one of this year’s Santa Claus people to greet families in December. His willingness to don the red suit and be jovial, even when the hut was so cold, is something I’m thankful for.

“I know most everyone knows this person for his stable radio presence during a storm or doing live remotes, but I also want to let everyone know that Gene Curtis is an individual with a big heart,” Mogul concluded.