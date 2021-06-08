Chamber of Commerce asks for increase in city funding

YORK – The York Area Chamber of Commerce is asking the City of York for an increase in funding in the upcoming fiscal year.
The city’s budget-formulation process is currently underway.
Madonna Mogul, director of the York Chamber, spoke to the city council and administration this past week, during their regularly scheduled meeting.
“The York Chamber of Commerce is an organization of progressive members dedicated to building a strong vibrant business community in the York area,” Mogul said. “The Chamber, through its membership, provides community leadership, promotion, communication and unity to ensure continued economic support and growth.
“On behalf of the York Chamber Board of Directors, I want to thank the City of York for the annual financial commitment of $20,000 since 2009. It is because of this support, along with the continued partnership with the department heads, that the York Chamber of Commerce is able to work towards its mission statement. I personally have been with York Chamber of Commerce since October 2010 and have been a part of numerous growth opportunities within the community. The desire to continue being a valuable resource for the area businesses as well as the residents of York is why the Chamber respectfully requests a consideration of increasing the city’s financial support from $20,000 to $30,000 annually.
“Over the years, the York Chamber of Commerce has been a part of the Main Street organization. Our membership to this organization has provided us tools and resources that have enabled us to think outside of the box for the downtown region’s programming as well as use some aspects of these programs in other areas of the community. Quality of life is just one of the areas in which York Chamber excels for the community. Important community events such as Yorkfest, Firecracker Frenzy and Downtown Trick or Treating have become dates on the calendar many families and guests to the community look forward to.
“Providing opportunity for businesses to connect with new and returning customers is something we regularly focus attention on,” Mogul continued. “It is with our business community in mind that we host events like the York Ag Expo, the Home and Garden Show, Sip and Stroll and Small Business Saturday. Showcasing the services and products York has to offer is very important. In addition to events, we offer networking and educational opportunities that are open to Chamber members and their teams to attend.”
Mogul talked about some major projects that involved the city and the Chamber.
“A few years back, York Chamber of Commerce had a group of York College interns review the various studies that had been conducted for the City of York,” she said. “The studies included the comprehensive plan, the DTR Master Plan, Save Our Town review and the housing study. All of these had a common thread among them -- the lack of connections throughout the community. This group went to work using that information to come up with a strategy to connect residents and guests of York to the downtown area and back to their original destinations by mapping out locations and designing ideas for signage. These studies also indicated that the City of York review and look into updating their sign ordinance. The York Chamber team worked with the public works director and the city administrator to review possible ordinance that would fit York. Ultimately, the city hired a consultant to work with us and the ordinance committee to draft what is now the city’s current sign ordinance.”
And she talked about the role the Chamber has played in the city’s downtown revitalization program.
“Since 2016, York Chamber of Commerce has played an important role in the Downtown Revitalization Projects (DTR),” Mogul said. “We managed communication with Southeast Nebraska Development District (SENDD) and Nebraska Department of Economic Development (DED) on behalf of the city. Since the beginning, the Chamber has worked with property owners through the application process and SAMs registration to executing final documents prior to projects starting. In addition, we assisted property owners with form submission for timely reimbursement. Our team has been proud to see the changes throughout the downtown region and we are poised to assist with the upcoming final phase of the project. To date, there have been over $1.4 million dollars invested in the downtown area and we are pleased to have been able to assist with that.
“We are asking for an increase as our role has changed since the 2009 commitment – especially with our role in the downtown revitalization projects,” Mogul said. “We look to continue a great relationship in supporting our businesses.”
The council will consider the funding request as the budget process continues over the summer.
Final passage of the budget for the new fiscal year will not take place until late summer.