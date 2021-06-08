Chamber of Commerce asks for increase in city funding

“Over the years, the York Chamber of Commerce has been a part of the Main Street organization. Our membership to this organization has provided us tools and resources that have enabled us to think outside of the box for the downtown region’s programming as well as use some aspects of these programs in other areas of the community. Quality of life is just one of the areas in which York Chamber excels for the community. Important community events such as Yorkfest, Firecracker Frenzy and Downtown Trick or Treating have become dates on the calendar many families and guests to the community look forward to.

“Providing opportunity for businesses to connect with new and returning customers is something we regularly focus attention on,” Mogul continued. “It is with our business community in mind that we host events like the York Ag Expo, the Home and Garden Show, Sip and Stroll and Small Business Saturday. Showcasing the services and products York has to offer is very important. In addition to events, we offer networking and educational opportunities that are open to Chamber members and their teams to attend.”

Mogul talked about some major projects that involved the city and the Chamber.