Ceremony to honor last Civil War veteran buried in Polk County

STROMSBURG -- Historians and descendants of Civil War veteran William H. Fetters invite the public to a special Saturday, June 25, ceremony in his honor at the Stromsburg Cemetery.

Members of the Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War will dedicate a marker recognizing Fetters as the last Union soldier buried in Polk County. At the time of his death in 1947, he was 102 and one of only two Civil War veterans still living in Nebraska.

Saturday’s ceremony will begin at 4 p.m., at the cemetery, which is on Ninth Street (County Road 126) on the eastern edge of Stromsburg. Local historian Charles Noyd will present information about Private Fetters’ life. Members of the Daughters of Union Veterans of the Civil War, the American Legion honor guard and the First Nebraska Volunteers Brass Band also will participate.

A meal will be served at 5:30 p.m., at the American Legion Club in Stromsburg, and the brass band will present a free concert at 6 p.m. in the town square. These musicians in Civil War style uniforms specialize in patriotic tunes and music from the 19th century.

Local veterans and descendants, such as Dr. Richard Larson of Florida, will join the SUVCW in honoring Private Fetters.

Fetters was born in rural Indiana in 1844. At age 17, he enlisted in the 30th Indiana Infantry and served from 1862 until his discharge in 1865. He was wounded during the battle of Stone’s River near Murfreesboro, Tennessee in December 1862 and was captured and sent to a Confederate prison camp in Richmond. Private Fetters was later exchanged and rejoined his regiment, which saw action in several other engagements during the Civil War.

He married Sarah Sawyer in Indiana in 1866, and the couple moved to a homestead five miles west of Stromsburg in 1872. After establishing a prosperous farm in Polk County, the Fetters moved to Stromsburg in 1903, where he retired. William’s wife and their three children died before him, but he was survived by many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In his later years, William lived with granddaughter, Ruth Larson and her family.

In 1938, he traveled with them to the veterans’ reunion in Gettysburg on the 75th anniversary of that famous battle. His 5-year-old great grandson, Richard Larson of Stromsburg, visited Fetters among his Yankee comrades. In 1940, this aging former solder received the Purple Heart for his long-ago service.