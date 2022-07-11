Central Valley Ag launches new website

YORK – Central Valley Ag (CVA) has announced the launch of its newly designed website. Launching July 1, this website update was created to improve customer usability and be in step with the CVA mission of delivering value and enhancing the service CVA personnel provides to customers.

New features include a quicker and easier way to find local representatives and location contact information by prepopulating based on the users geo-location. Users will also be able to set their home location to receive cash bids in their area, which can be accessed all from the homepage.

CVA has incorporated a ‘Knowledge Center’ that directs the user to podcasts, articles and videos produced by CVA. The Knowledge Center encourages users to use filters to find materials that are of interest to them. This site also provides compatibility with all browsers and mobile devices with a higher loading speed.

With the focus on customer satisfaction, this website will provide a user-friendly environment for all things CVA.

“At CVA, we are continually striving to make our customer web experience more useful, more valuable, and easier to use,” said VP of Marketing, Owen Baker, “we are proud to launch CVA’s new website with confidence in the fact that we are helping our customers find the information they need.”

View the new website at www.cvacoop.com from a desktop or mobile device.