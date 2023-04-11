YORK – The 2023 Central Conference soccer tournament brackets are set and the first round will get underway on Thursday, April 13 at the higher seed home sites.
The semifinals on Saturday, April 15 will be played at Schuyler High School located at 401 Adams Street in Schuyler. The fields are located west of the high school.
Girls — First Round
Thursday, April 13
5:30 p.m. (8) Crete at (1) Northwest
5 p.m. (5) Seward at (4) York
5 p.m. (6) Aurora at (3) Schuyler
4:30 p.m. (7) Lakeview at (2) Lexington
Saturday, April 15
10 a.m. Semi-finals:
NW/Crete winner vs. York/Seward winner
Schuyler/Aurora winner vs. Lakeview/Lexington winner
2 p.m. Championship and consolation
Boys — First Round
Thursday, April 13
6:30 p.m. (8) Lakeview at (1) Lexington
6:30 p.m. (5) York at (4) Crete
7:15 p.m. (6) Aurora at (3) Northwest
5 p.m. (7) Seward at (2) Schuyler
Saturday, April 15
12 N Semifinals
Lakeview/Lexington winner vs. York/Crete winner
Aurora/NW winner vs. Seward/Schuyler winner
4 p.m. Championship/Consolation.