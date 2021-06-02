Central Community College – Grand Island announces spring honor lists

GRAND ISLAND – Central Community College has announced the names of full-time students who earned spots on the President’s and Dean’s honor lists for the 2021 spring semester.

The students were enrolled at one or more CCC locations, which include the Columbus, Grand Island and Hastings campuses; Holdrege, Kearney and Lexington centers; and Ord Learning Center.

Students on the President’s Honor List earned a perfect 4.0 grade point average while students on the Dean’s Honor List earned a GPA between 3.5 and 3.99.

Students recognized from the York area include: Gretchen Rivera of Aurora, President’s Honor List; Reggie Rafert of Gresham, President’s Honor List; Lela Blackburn of Osceola, President’s Honor List; Emily Godejohn of Shelby, President’s Honor List; Kaleigh Cline of York, President’s Honor List; Joe Blattner of Aurora, Dean’s Honor List; Aaron Campbell of Aurora, Dean’s Honor List; Loki McGregor of Aurora, Dean’s Honor List; Tia Patton of Aurora, Dean’s Honor List; Delaney Schmer of Aurora, Dean’s Honor List; Lilly Cast of Beaver Crossing, Dean’s Honor List; William Yokel of Friend, Dean’s Honor List; Reagan Weisheit of Henderson, Dean’s Honor List; Lane Tomasek of Hordville, Dean’s Honor List; Travis Garner of Osceola, Dean’s Honor List; Sierra Harrison of Osceola, Dean’s Honor List; Libby Scott of Osceola, Dean’s Honor List; Sami Alvis of Stromsburg, Dean’s Honor List; Logan Majors of Sutton, Dean’s Honor List; Justin Slawnyk of Utica, Dean’s Honor List; Angie Bush of York, Dean’s Honor List.