Central City man accused of stealing vehicle in York

YORK – A 55-year-old Central City man is accused of stealing a vehicle and other items in York, back in April.

Hugh Riley is charged with theft by unlawful taking with a value of more than $5,000, and criminal mischief with a value between $501-$1,499 – in the first of two separate cases.

This case began when York Police officers were dispatched on the report of a vehicle theft. The owner gave them a description of the man he believed took the 2012 Buick Enclave in the 1900 Block of North Lincoln Avenue. The officers noted the description matched the same given to them for a man who stole a jacket at York General Hospital earlier.

The man was identified as Riley.

Later, officers with the Central City Police Department called the York department to say the vehicle had been located there. They also informed the York Police Department that another vehicle had been stolen in Central City.

When the vehicle was returned to York, officers found inside a prescription bottle bearing Riley’s name. They also noted the vehicle had been damaged while stolen, with a broken rearview mirror, a broken windshield and damage to the factory-installed clock with a value of about $950.

Also inside the vehicle, they found a leather bag containing multiple items that were printed with the York General Hospital insignia on them, indicating they had been taken from the hospital.

Later, officers in Central City called to inform York officers that Riley had been arrested in possession of the other vehicle stolen in Central City. Located on his person was a credit card belonging to the owner of the Buick Enclave that had been stolen in York.

It is noted in York County District Court records that Riley has a criminal history which includes an arrest for theft by unlawful taking and possession of a controlled substance which resulted in a conviction for the drug charge and the theft charge was dismissed, in Madison County. And he had been formally charged with multiple vehicle-related charges between 2006 and 2017.

In a second unrelated case, Riley is charged with possession of methamphetamine and failure to appear. Back in February, while he was living in York, he was found to be the passenger in a vehicle that was stopped because the owner had an active warrant. During that stop, a methamphetamine pipe with residue was allegedly found in Riley’s pocket. Also, in a bag near where Riley was sitting, sheriff’s deputies found two bags containing methamphetamine and a straw containing methamphetamine.

Arraignment proceedings have been set, for both cases, in early September, in York County District Court.