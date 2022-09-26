Centennial School District figures are wrong on LB 644 postcards

UTICA – York County property owners in the Centennial School District received bright pink postcards in the mail informing them of a hearing regarding the district’s more-than-2% increase in tax asking. But there is an issue in that the figures presented on the postcards are wrong – so much so, it makes it look like patrons in the school district will be seeing a doubling of their taxes.

That is not the case.

The requirement for the post cards and the announcement of a special public hearing (because the tax asking is over 2%) was created by the Property Tax Request Act that was passed by the Nebraska Legislature in 2021 and took effect this year. The Act requires postcards to be sent to each parcel owner (in a taxing sub-district) that includes details about the proposed increases and location information for a special hearing, where the increase had to be explained and the members of the public can speak.

If the tax asking goes over 2%, it is now required for these postcards to be sent out, according to the new law.

The issue with the information on the Centennial postcards sent to York County patrons – which were sent out by the state -- is that they indicate individual parcels’ taxes will be going up at a much greater rate than they actually are.

Centennial Superintendent Seth Ford said, “It appears a tax levy for a different school district in the state was used when our postcards (for York County property owners) were generated. Because our real tax levy was not used and the levy for the other district was much higher than ours, the estimated increases appear to be almost double. But that is not the case, at all. This was a matter of the state using the wrong figure for the Centennial district patrons in York County. Patrons in our district will not be seeing their taxes double. This was an issue of the wrong levy being used when the calculations were done.”

Ford said only the postcards sent to York County patrons were incorrect – the other patrons’ postcards were printed correctly.

Last week, the YNT also explained the information issues for the postcards sent to York School District patrons, which was also inaccurate. The issue for the YPS postcards was that different levies were used for the 2021 and 2022 school years – although the district’s levy will remain at $1.19. In essence, with different data provided for the 2021 taxes and the 2022 estimated taxes – it is literally comparing apples with oranges and is therefore inconsistent and inaccurate.

The generation of these postcards was a first-time endeavor in Nebraska, following the passage of the new law, which may help explain some issues and inaccuracies that have been seen.