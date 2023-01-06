Centennial Public School stuffs backpacks for the holidays

UTICA -- While school is not in session, Christmas can be a time of uncertainty for students who don’t know when or where they will receive their next meal. At Centennial Public Schools, a team effort of administrators, teachers, students and parents ensured their students were receiving the proper nourishment through their backpack program.

Every week, special education teacher Nicole Klanecky fills backpacks with food items such as peanut butter, jelly, rice, ramen noodles, canned vegetables, cereal, granola bars, oatmeal, rice and boxes of mac and cheese. The backpacks are then given to students who meet the criteria of food insecurity. Staff member Megan Crawford and school counselor Rochelle Geiger also work behind the scenes by raising funds, managing the finances and sending thank you notes to donors.

Crawford said, “We fill close to 30 backpacks a week for students and their families. When it gets closer to the holidays, it is even more meaningful that they get what they need.”

This year, the Centennial Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) chapter organized a school-wide food competition to assist in collecting food items for the backpack program and the St. Paul’s Food Bank. All grades, elementary through high school, participated in the competition.

FBLA sponsor Craig Barjenbruch said students and their families began collecting as soon as Dec. 7. On Dec. 14, they secured the final donations and began to pack and deliver the food.

Barjenbruch said, “People tend to either be in the giving spirit during that time or something like this gets them into the spirit. It’s important for people and students who are in need to have a place to get food and it's a good feeling knowing we are helping the students and families who are in this building. I believe it’s very beneficial for the school culture and climate.”

This year, the middle and high school collected 914 items, and the elementary school collected 819 items. The class that collected the most items in the elementary, middle, and the high school was rewarded a pizza party for their generous spirit.

“It showed the students that when a school or a group of people come together for the common good, it can really make an impact,” said Barjenbruch. “Neither the students or I thought we could raise over 1,700 pounds of food. We could barely fit everything in my room… a positive impact was certainly made.”

Crawford stressed the importance of monetary donations by individuals have been extremely helpful, as well, in putting a dent in the cost of food items. Every penny counts to fill the bellies of children on the weekends.

Thanks to the generous donation from patron Kristi Scheele, in honor of her husband Fred, Centennial is hoping to expand their backpack program into the summer months.

Barjenbruch said, “We are really thankful and appreciative of everyone who donated, and took something small and turned it into something big. We are grateful for everyone in the school, our students and families in our district who’ve made this possible.”