Centennial looks toward expanding educational options

UTICA -- Centennial Public Schools plan to start the 2021-2022 school year on August 12 with around 450 students across elementary, middle and high school.
Over the summer, the district held a summer program called Camp Invention. There were library days for students to visit while on break from school, as well as basketball camps and summer weights to condition for sports.
Seth Ford moved from Bertrand this summer to be the new superintendent for the school district. His first day was on July 1, however he spent June shadowing the interim superintendent.
This year, there is not any new COVID protocol. The district is following guidelines from the CDC and the governor. Masks are recommended and vaccines aren’t required.
The school district is having a school board meeting soon to discuss how they want to set the rules exactly for the fall.
“We will try to distance as best as we can while maintaining a good educational environment,” Ford said.
There are three new teachers this year for the district. A few other paraprofessionals are going to be hired within the next week or so. New teachers are:
• Chelsea Robinson- elementary special education
• Drew Rodine- high school/middle school mathematics
• Ryan Jansen- K-12 music
This summer, there was some general maintenance going on for the school buildings. The elementary school is getting new carpet. A gym floor was damaged last spring, and it is now being repaired.
The classrooms in all of the buildings are getting new LED lights instead of using the old fluorescent lights.
The schools are also trying to expand the educational options for students.
Middle and high school students will have more vocational classes that are available. There will be a criminal justice and a health education program added. There is also going to be a program available for welding and education.
“The new career education pathway is going to grow to offer more courses,” Ford said. “It can give students a chance to try out a field while they are in school. They might want to continue to pursue it, or they will find a different direction.”
Ford said he is excited to move to a new district with his family. He said the students and faculty he has met so far have been outstanding.
“We want to make the culture of the school even better,” Ford said. “I always try to seek productive discomfort. I think that’s what school is for. It provides safe opportunities to try new activities through sports or in the classroom. If students are involved, they do better in school.”