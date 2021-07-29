Centennial looks toward expanding educational options

• Ryan Jansen- K-12 music

This summer, there was some general maintenance going on for the school buildings. The elementary school is getting new carpet. A gym floor was damaged last spring, and it is now being repaired.

The classrooms in all of the buildings are getting new LED lights instead of using the old fluorescent lights.

The schools are also trying to expand the educational options for students.

Middle and high school students will have more vocational classes that are available. There will be a criminal justice and a health education program added. There is also going to be a program available for welding and education.

“The new career education pathway is going to grow to offer more courses,” Ford said. “It can give students a chance to try out a field while they are in school. They might want to continue to pursue it, or they will find a different direction.”

Ford said he is excited to move to a new district with his family. He said the students and faculty he has met so far have been outstanding.

“We want to make the culture of the school even better,” Ford said. “I always try to seek productive discomfort. I think that’s what school is for. It provides safe opportunities to try new activities through sports or in the classroom. If students are involved, they do better in school.”