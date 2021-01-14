Centennial introduces its students to broadcasting

The group’s participants also learn what happens behind the camera. “Every week we can choose what we talk about. We come up with extra ones sometimes and keep those,” said Bronco News team member Chase Pankoke. Paityn Scheele, who is also in the Bronco News social group, said hunting for story ideas is a team effort. “Sometimes we ask each other to get them faster.”

Some of Scheele’s favorite Bronco News topics require a lot of getting into different classrooms to dig for stories. “I like to do Weird Facts and Top Campers,” she said. “You get to talk to all of the teachers and see what the students are doing.”

“Top Campers recognizes students who are doing the right thing,” Breitkreutz explained. Combining that with Bronco News itself offers another element contributing to Centennial’s sense of community. “It gives them some ownership of our school. It allows the kids to shine,” Breitkreutz said. “There no real way to let that student share. This is a way to show off our students.”

In addition to Top Campers, other segments covered in the weekly broadcast are: Top Stories, Sports, Weather, Birthdays, Weird Facts, Books, Bloopers. Thursday Bronco News member Kolton Prashek read a selection from a book for the camera, introducing his fellow students to a new title.