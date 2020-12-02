Centennial hires new superintendent

UTICA -- During a special meeting November 21, the Centennial Public School Board narrowed five candidates for the school’s next superintendent to one, selecting Seth Ford.

Ford accepted the district’s offer, his duties at Centennial beginning July 1, 2021, when interim superintendent Virginia Moon’s contract ends. The rollover from Moon to Ford means an end to Ford’s time at South Platte Public Schools (Big Springs), where he was 7-12 principal starting 2015.

Ford said Centennial was the only district he applied to, saying both himself and his family thought Centennial seemed the place for them. “It just felt right,” Ford said. “I had a feeling [Centennial] is where we should be.”

One of the things that attracted Ford to Centennial is the caliber of the school, he said.

Still, he said, he wants to take Centennial Public Schools to a higher level, being more competitive as a whole among larger schools.

“We feel there is no reason we shouldn’t be,” Ford said. “It should be the standard.”