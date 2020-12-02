Centennial hires new superintendent

UTICA -- During a special meeting November 21, the Centennial Public School Board narrowed five candidates for the school’s next superintendent to one, selecting Seth Ford.
Ford accepted the district’s offer, his duties at Centennial beginning July 1, 2021, when interim superintendent Virginia Moon’s contract ends. The rollover from Moon to Ford means an end to Ford’s time at South Platte Public Schools (Big Springs), where he was 7-12 principal starting 2015.
Ford said Centennial was the only district he applied to, saying both himself and his family thought Centennial seemed the place for them. “It just felt right,” Ford said. “I had a feeling [Centennial] is where we should be.”
One of the things that attracted Ford to Centennial is the caliber of the school, he said.
Still, he said, he wants to take Centennial Public Schools to a higher level, being more competitive as a whole among larger schools.
“We feel there is no reason we shouldn’t be,” Ford said. “It should be the standard.”
The newest Centennial hire is a Bertrand native, growing up there and graduating from Bertrand High School. Ford then pursued his undergraduate degree in social science at the University of Nebraska-Kearney. His first teaching job was in Pawnee City teaching 7-12 social studies, while beginning to work on his school administrator degree.
Moon took the school’s helm late July 2020, following the resignation of Superintendent Tim DeWaard.
