Centennial graduate awarded $1,500 America’s Farmers Grow Ag Leaders scholarship

“Ziegler exemplifies the quality of students who are selected for Grow Ag Leaders scholarships. Bayer Fund is proud to sponsor the America’s Farmers Grow Ag Leaders program, helping hundreds of students to pursue higher education studies in the field of agriculture. By supporting these students today, we are supporting the future leaders of our industry. Bayer Fund remains committed to improving ag education opportunities in rural communities,” said Amy Simpson, community engagement senior representative from the Bayer Fund.

“The future of agriculture relies on talented young people like Ziegler to fill thousands of jobs in a variety of fields, such as plant science, engineering, communications, finance and more,” she said further. “Grow Ag Leaders raises awareness of diverse career opportunities in the agriculture industry and provides over 350 scholarships nationwide each year to support a student’s ag education. Grow Ag Leaders scholarships, administered by the National FFA Organization, are available to high school seniors and college students pursuing degrees in ag-related fields. To be considered, each applicant is required to receive endorsements from two local farmers. Both FFA members and non-FFA members are eligible to apply.”