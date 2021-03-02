Census data will determine redistricting in the county

YORK – With census data expected to be available this year (timeframe still unclear), the county will have to hire someone/a company to help redistrict the local subdivisions within the county’s GIS system.
During their most recent meeting, they considered a contract with a company called G-Works which already does GIS work for the county. The contract had a $6,850 cost to the county.
“Are there other company options besides G-Works?” asked Commissioner Kurt Bulgrin, as to whether other companies could be considered as options as well, in order to compare prices.
“This has a nearly $7,000 cost to the county,” Bulgrin said. “Yes, this is a special thing that we do once only every 10 years, but I’m asking if we should get any alternative quotes, as we do have time. Could I just ask around? Yes, they already provide work for us for our GIS, but we are also certainly paying for it.”
The board said because there was ample time to explore options, Bulgrin should go ahead to see what other companies are out there, their costs and scope of services. The county clerk’s office will also ask the Secretary of State’s office if they know of other companies that provide this type of service.
The commissioners therefore postponed action on the proposed contract.
Bulgrin said he had been told that census data likely would be made public until the fall, while the county clerk said she was told it could be as early as May.
In other business:
• As the county board discussed claims, it was mentioned that the county’s Visitors Improvement Fund was making its ninth of 10 payments for the Holthus Convention Center. Each year, the county’s Visitors Improvement Fund allocates $75,000 to the convention center project. Nine years ago, a $750,000 grant toward the convention center project was pledged – and that grant is nearly now paid off. These funds are receipts from the county’s lodging tax (which is paid by visitors to the county when they stay in lodging properties in York County).
• The commissioners approved a general assistance request for $2,000 toward a burial. This approval was granted after a brief executive session was held.
• Tanya Crawford from the York County Extension Office provided an update for that agency, telling the commissioners that an office assistant had been hired. She said that position is will manage the office and work with the 4-Hers and their families. She also noted that 4-H Month had been observed and a recruitment – for 4-H members – push had taken place. Crawford reported that they have been “back into the classrooms” for a number of programs as well.