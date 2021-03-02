Census data will determine redistricting in the county

YORK – With census data expected to be available this year (timeframe still unclear), the county will have to hire someone/a company to help redistrict the local subdivisions within the county’s GIS system.

During their most recent meeting, they considered a contract with a company called G-Works which already does GIS work for the county. The contract had a $6,850 cost to the county.

“Are there other company options besides G-Works?” asked Commissioner Kurt Bulgrin, as to whether other companies could be considered as options as well, in order to compare prices.

“This has a nearly $7,000 cost to the county,” Bulgrin said. “Yes, this is a special thing that we do once only every 10 years, but I’m asking if we should get any alternative quotes, as we do have time. Could I just ask around? Yes, they already provide work for us for our GIS, but we are also certainly paying for it.”

The board said because there was ample time to explore options, Bulgrin should go ahead to see what other companies are out there, their costs and scope of services. The county clerk’s office will also ask the Secretary of State’s office if they know of other companies that provide this type of service.

The commissioners therefore postponed action on the proposed contract.