Census data drives NRD map updates

YORK -- While the boundaries of the Upper Big Blue Natural Resources District as a whole have not changed, the subdistricts within the NRD’s boundaries have shifted slightly. These changes were adopted by the Board of Directors of the Upper Big Blue NRD on November 18 and were made effective immediately.

The district, which represents all or part of nine counties in southeast Nebraska, is broken into eight subdistricts. The population base served by the Upper Big Blue NRD is approximately 56,000 people spread across 41 communities, including Rising City in the north, Milford to the east, Milligan in the south, and a portion of Hastings in the west. The board of directors is composed of two residents of each of these subdistricts, plus one “at-large” representative. The update of the subdistrict lines was an effort to make sure that each subdistrict had a similar population base (about 7,000 residents).

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Typically, subdistrict boundaries are evaluated every ten years in response to new census data. The recent updates do not necessitate changes to the current board of directors, as the shifting of subdistrict boundaries did not change the eligibility of any directors presently serving.