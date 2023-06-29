The 4th of July has always been my favorite holiday. I loved the warm weather, being at the lake and spending the long weekend with family and friends while watching fireworks. However, not all of my pets have felt the same way with the loud noises and explosions. So here are a few simple things you can do to help your cats and dogs overcome the weeklong festivities and keep them safe.

This is the time of year that pet shelters get overrun with stray cats and dogs. One in five pets goes missing during a thunderstorm or during fireworks celebrations. Keep your pets inside during thunderstorms and away from all the fireworks displays, parades and activities. They can become frightened and or disoriented by the sounds.

It’s always best to prepare for the worst scenario. Make sure your pets are wearing an up-to-date ID tag and/or is microchipped. This can prevent any pet from a long separation from their owners. It is also a good idea to have a current picture of them just in case they flee their safe environment.

If you do lose a pet, put food, water and blanket or bed that they use, as well as, something with your scent on it outside. They can sniff your scent from up to a mile away. Post flyers, go door to door, contact your veterinarian and York Adopt-A-Pet for your lost pet. Post pictures of your lost pet on any missing sites and on your social media preference.

If you have in the past found your cat or dog hiding in a closet or under the bed after a thunderstorm or fireworks and are panting nervously with their ears pinned back this means they are sensitive to the loud noises and are in fact, bothered by them. Here are some steps to take to help your pet with the anxiety loud noises bring on. Give your cat or dog a good play session and get them tired. Secure them in a cool, safe, interior room with no windows or in a kennel this will prevent your pets from escaping the house when the door opens and closes. Offer them their favorite toys and snacks. It is also a good idea to play some background noise such as music or the television, this will drown out some of the loud noises and reduce their fear. Keep all your pets indoors during the big celebrations. They may escape a fenced yard, get tangled in a chain or cable tie-out and become seriously injured. Allow your dogs to go outside before the fireworks start, and don’t force them to go outside if they are scared. They will run and find a safe place to hide and you will probably be searching for your pet for hours or days.

You could also try an anxiety vest or contact your veterinarian for some anti-anxiety medication. Be cautious of any medications and give a practice dose to your pet to see how they react to the medication.

If you find a cat or dog wandering, take a picture and post it on Facebook immediately and the direction it is heading. Contact the Police or Sheriff’s office. If you can catch it contact the owner if the information is available. Otherwise take it to York Adopt-A-Pet or another shelter nearest you. Remember, these pets are scared and are looking for a safe place to hide. Try not to escalate the situation. Drive around cautiously because all frightened pets will run blinded into the streets if they escape.

If you love shooting off fireworks, try to think of the neighborhood pets in your area. Limit the noises to only a few hours after dark. Remember to pick up the firework debris afterwards because the materials are indigestible, choking hazards and toxic to all animals.

Have a safe and happy 4th of July. Make sure to keep your pets indoors and safe during this time.