Celebrating in York on the way to the rodeo

YORK -- Every year, the week-long national competition for the Little Britches Rodeo Association is held in Guthrie, Okla. Families like the Ramseys and the Lurzs have travelled from South Dakota for the past two years to stay in York.
“We’ve stayed here each year on our way to Guthrie since it’s about halfway,” Paulette Ramsey said. “It gives the horses time to rest, eat and drink. Everyone always talks about York and how easy it is to get here. I’d say this is phenomenal.”
The two families are from Phillip, S.D., which is between Pierre and Rapid City.
Last year when they came to York, the families didn’t get to see the fireworks because the competition was after the holiday. They said they are grateful to be able to celebrate together this year as a family.
“Everybody has said the fireworks here are amazing,” Paulette said. “Last year we stayed, there was nothing. It was just a bunch of horses. This year, we got to see it all.”
And they loved it.
Little Britches is an organization based out of Colorado Springs, Colo. Though the program is similar to 4-H, they compete on different levels.
“The highest competition 4-H goes to is the state tournament,” Paulette said. “Little Britches goes to nationals where you have to compete to qualify. Most people do both.”
In order to qualify for Little Britches, participants must place in the top seven for their age at five different competitions throughout the season.
The Ramseys’ 9-year-old daughter, Charlee, is competing in four events -- barrels, poles, goats and flags. Christopher Lurz is Charlee’s cousin. He is competing in three events -- goats, flags and breakaway roping.
“In the flag event, there are two buckets with grain in them. The first one doesn’t have a flag and the second one does. You have to stick a flag in the first barrel and grab the one out of the second barrel before crossing the finish line,” Paulette said.
Charlee and Christopher compete in two different age groups, so they have a few different requirements. The age groups range from middle school to seniors in high school.
Christopher said he has had his horses, Stick and Boot, for the past five years. Though he has been riding horses since he was young, he said he didn’t start getting involved in rodeo until later.
“My favorite event is team roping,” Lurz said. “It’s more fun because you’re not by yourself. One person heads the steer and the second person ropes the two back feet.”
Lurz said his biggest accomplishment in riding horses was just a few weeks ago.
“In 4-H, they always give buckles out for first place,” Lurz said. “I won my first buckle two weeks ago. My first buckle was in flag racing and my second one was in breakaway roping in the same day. A week later, I got the buckle I’m wearing for flag racing.”
Lurz said he tries to practice around four hours a day to prepare for competitions like this. He said he wants to try to place this year.
“Last year, I didn’t place because I didn’t have a very good year. There were about 1,200 people who went. The whole arena was filled with kids.”
Charlee’s horses are Gus and Gold Buddy. She started riding horses when she was 18 months old.
“I’ve loved horses ever since,” Charlee said. “I trained Gold Buddy all by myself. My dad had to make me these rope stirrups that hung on the horse because I was so small.”
She said her father was the person who taught her how to rope and her parents showed her how to properly train a horse.
Charlee said her parents were once thinking about selling Gold Buddy as an idea for her to train other horses to sell.
“I want to keep him forever,” Charlee said. “He’s just a thing in my life. I didn’t want to sell him. I just get too attached.”
Charlee said one of her goals at the competition is to earn one saddle. In order to do that, a participant has to have a certain number of points in two rounds to qualify for the short round. One really high scoring round can likely advance a participant to the short round.
“Last year I was nervous because it was my first time going to that big of a rodeo,” Charlee said. “It’s really fun there because there are ponds you can go swim with your horses. Gold Buddy doesn’t really like the water, but once he is in, he likes it.”
Charlee said she likes being able to have her family there for support. She said she was able to drive down to York with her aunt, Carrie Lurz.
“Topher (Christopher) is basically my brother,” Charlee said. “He lives right by us, so I see him every day.”
Paulette said the horses behaved well during the fireworks, while they were in pens at the fairgrounds. She said the horses normally are held in pastures at home, so they didn’t know how they would respond to the noise.
Because of the facilities set up at the York County Fairgrounds, they were able to check on them throughout the night in case they were upset.
The Ramseys said they plan on coming back to York next year. They said the people were so friendly and they loved the whole experience.