Celebrating in York on the way to the rodeo

Charlee said one of her goals at the competition is to earn one saddle. In order to do that, a participant has to have a certain number of points in two rounds to qualify for the short round. One really high scoring round can likely advance a participant to the short round.

“Last year I was nervous because it was my first time going to that big of a rodeo,” Charlee said. “It’s really fun there because there are ponds you can go swim with your horses. Gold Buddy doesn’t really like the water, but once he is in, he likes it.”

Charlee said she likes being able to have her family there for support. She said she was able to drive down to York with her aunt, Carrie Lurz.

“Topher (Christopher) is basically my brother,” Charlee said. “He lives right by us, so I see him every day.”

Paulette said the horses behaved well during the fireworks, while they were in pens at the fairgrounds. She said the horses normally are held in pastures at home, so they didn’t know how they would respond to the noise.

Because of the facilities set up at the York County Fairgrounds, they were able to check on them throughout the night in case they were upset.