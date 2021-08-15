Celebrating Exeter's first Catholic Mass

EXETER – The St. Stephen’s Catholic Church has been in the community longer than the community has existed.

Exeter was established in 1879 but the first Catholic mass was celebrated in the rural Exeter home of F. McTygue in 1870.

Recently, St. Stephen’s Catholic Church observed a heritage mass to commemorate the 150 years the church has been celebrating mass in the Exeter community.

The bells rang for the special service at 4 p.m. and the greeters presented each parishioner and guest with a special laminated prayer card honoring St. Stephen, their patron saint.

The service began with beautiful music accompanied by piano, organ and violin as the congregants were led in song by an “all-star choir” of beautiful voices from Exeter, Milligan and Lincoln.

Father Brendan Kelly, the pastor at St. Stephen’s, gave a brief history of the beginnings of the church. He talked about Father Kelly, the first priest ordained in Nebraska, who covered the entire area as far west as Hastings including being the officiant at the first mass in Exeter.

Father Kelly talked about the significance of “Father Kelly in 2021 reading about Father Kelly of 1871.”