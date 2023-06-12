Nebraskans are blessed with the good life because we are blessed with special people. From the impact of those who came before us to the potential of our rising generation, individuals from across the Third District inspire me every day. Reflecting on noteworthy Nebraskans and investing in developing leaders is a significant component of the work my team and I seek to accomplish every day.

The National Statuary Hall Collection in the United States Capitol Building features the statues of two notable figures from each state, submitted by each state’s respective legislature. This week, at the dedication of a new statue depicting author Willa Cather, I had the honor of recognizing this great Third District Nebraskan for her contributions to American literature and the way she brought the character of our state to life through her writing.

Cather’s formative years in Red Cloud, Nebraska, introduced her to the Great Plains and those who made them their home. A number of her works feature honest and rich retellings of the challenges faced by Nebraskans and our intimate relationship to the land. Even after moving from Nebraska, her experiences stayed with her and testified to the unique spirit of Nebraska in many of her timeless works of literature.

Through her depth and brilliance, Willa Cather earned a lasting place among the great American writers. Well-decorated and praised by many of her acclaimed contemporaries, she was a trailblazer whose work continues to influence the literary world. As the first and only statue of a Pulitzer Prize winner in Statuary Hall, it is fitting Cather will now be enshrined in our nation’s Capitol, giving millions of annual visitors from around the globe the opportunity to reflect on her greatness.

The statue was sculpted by Creighton University professor Littleton Alston. It now stands near the entrance to the House chamber directly across from Nebraska’s other contribution to the Capitol's collection, Chief Standing Bear.

At the Nebraska Breakfast this week, I was pleased to welcome Governor Jim Pillen who also participated in the dedication of the Willa Cather statue. I was also glad for the opportunity to recognize Professor Alston at the breakfast. It was wonderful to see all the Nebraskans in attendance as we keep the breakfast going strong in its 80th year. If you ever plan to be in Washington on a Wednesday morning when both the House and Senate are in session, please don’t hesitate to contact my office for more information about the Nebraska Breakfast. We would love to see you there!

I am also pleased to announce the addition of new staff and interns who have joined my team to help me serve Third District Nebraskans. Shelby Haney recently joined my staff as a staff assistant, and Belen Gregory has joined my staff as a scheduler. Payton Davis, Emma Krusemark, Alex Endorf, and Rayna Freidman, are serving with my team as summer interns.

As Nebraskans, we have a profound heritage from which to draw inspiration and much to anticipate in the promise of talented young Nebraskans. Celebrating the great Nebraskans of the past is a key to building a brighter future.