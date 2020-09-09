Celebrating 150th anniversary of York County

A special election was held in August, 1871, and the proposition carried to sell enough of the town lots owned by the county to build a courthouse. Lots were sold, totaling $1,500 and York County’s first courthouse was built in 1872. It was a plain, two-story building with an outside stairway reaching the second floor. The location of the courthouse has remained the same.

Milton Sovereign, an early settler, discovered that York County was named by the state legislature of 1855, long before anyone settled here. He also discovered that an early Nebraska handbook makes a brief mention that York County was named after York, England, but gave no reason.

In the spring of 1869, the current site of the city of York, in the center of York County, was taken as a pre-emption claim (the right to purchase before anyone else) by Messrs. Ghost and Sherwood for the South Platte Land Company. They erected a small frame building, which was situated just south of the present courthouse square. York was surveyed and platted in October, 1969, and in the spring of 1870, the town had one frame building and a sod house. During the fall of 1870, settlers began coming to start businesses.

In August of 1877, when the first train of the Burlington and Missouri Railroad made way into the city, it found a town with 600 inhabitants.

Editor’s note: The photographs used for this special edition of the York News-Times came from a number of sources, including the Palmer Museum, the York County Historical Society and the York Kilgore Library.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.