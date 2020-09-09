Celebrating 150th anniversary of York County

YORK – This year marks the 150th anniversary/birthday of York County and the City of York.
This week, the anniversaries/birthdays of both the county and the city will be celebrated, during Yorkfest.
So today, the News-Times is going to kick off that celebration by looking back at the history of the county and all the communities within its boundaries.
Let’s start with the birth of the county:
On March 18, 1870, Governor David Butler issued a proclamation in response to a petition from the citizens of York County, authorizing a permanent organization of the county.
In accordance with this proclamation, on April 26, 1870, the people of York County cast 86 votes in this election. County officers were elected and the town of York was declared the county seat. The total valuation in York County in 1870 was $22,454 and the population of the county stood at 640 residents.
A courthouse and fireproof vault were unknown in the county and no secure place had been provided for the archives of York County. County meetings were held in a building south of the present square until the fall of 1871. Each officer was responsible for records entrusted to him and was at liberty to carry them in his pocket, hide them under his bed, or make any arraignment he through best.
A special election was held in August, 1871, and the proposition carried to sell enough of the town lots owned by the county to build a courthouse. Lots were sold, totaling $1,500 and York County’s first courthouse was built in 1872. It was a plain, two-story building with an outside stairway reaching the second floor. The location of the courthouse has remained the same.
Milton Sovereign, an early settler, discovered that York County was named by the state legislature of 1855, long before anyone settled here. He also discovered that an early Nebraska handbook makes a brief mention that York County was named after York, England, but gave no reason.
In the spring of 1869, the current site of the city of York, in the center of York County, was taken as a pre-emption claim (the right to purchase before anyone else) by Messrs. Ghost and Sherwood for the South Platte Land Company. They erected a small frame building, which was situated just south of the present courthouse square. York was surveyed and platted in October, 1969, and in the spring of 1870, the town had one frame building and a sod house. During the fall of 1870, settlers began coming to start businesses.
In August of 1877, when the first train of the Burlington and Missouri Railroad made way into the city, it found a town with 600 inhabitants.
Editor’s note: The photographs used for this special edition of the York News-Times came from a number of sources, including the Palmer Museum, the York County Historical Society and the York Kilgore Library.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!