On May 18, Fillman Insurance, at 503 N. Lincoln Ave., will host the Chamber’s May VIBE @ 5. Come and celebrate 100 years of the Fillman family’s commitment to York and hear how they plan to remain connected to the community under new ownership. Karla and Leroy Ott will introduce us to the Kroeker and Kroeker team that will be continuing the business. As a way to show their appreciation, the Fillman’s will have the Chick-fil-A food truck on-site and the first 100 guests will receive a ticket for a free meal. Join the Chamber for VIBE @ 5 on Thursday, May 18 from 4:30 – 6 p.m. to celebrate Fillman Insurance.

This week the Chamber and York County Development Corporation (YCDC) have been celebrating our businesses in York County as it is Small Business Week. There have been podcasts and videos released that are focused on tips to help our business community. Earlier this week, we hosted a lunch and learn that centered on the resources so many are looking for as they start or expand a business. Next week we will continue to bring focus to our strong business community as we celebrate Economic Development Week.

Next Tuesday, May 9 Let’s Break To Educate will be held at York’s Holthus Convention Center from 11:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. Have you ever wondered how your business or organization is perceived online or if you are giving the wrong impression? Bring your laptops and get ready for an interactive session. From beginners to experienced marketers, this educational time together will give you tips and strategies to create and maintain welcoming business platforms. The cost is $15 for members and $25 for non-members. Register now at www.yorkchamber.org/sbw-edw.

Spend Part Of Third Saturdays (SPOTS) in York! Looking for a particular Saturday to meet your friends in York or do you have one Saturday a month you set aside for your “York Run”, consider the Third Saturdays of each month. Chamber Businesses and Organizations have been sending us information about special store hours, activities and special menu items. Businesses will be sending our team notices about sales, specials and/or activities for guests and residents of York. These will be noted in Chamber Chat and on the Web Community Calendar as SPOTS activity. We have posted the May 20 notices that we have received so far. Check them out at https://yorkchamber.org/community-calendar/

Firecracker Frenzy donation change boxes will be distributed throughout the community later this month. Residents will have the chance to support the show by dropping their change in. Over the last few years, we have had merchants offer to have their customer’s round up at the register for Firecracker Frenzy. Having this option has been a great way for customers using a credit/debit card for their purchases to make their donation. Every little bit helps as the annual fireworks display is one that is funded entirely by donations.

Firecracker Frenzy will take place Monday, July 3 at the York County Fairgrounds. Wild Hawgs have told us they will again be selling concessions to those in the grand stands and also to those in the parking areas. The group uses the funds from these efforts to support various projects throughout York and York County. It is always so great to see how our partnership with civic groups makes Firecracker Frenzy a strong event. After the show is over, there is always a bit of a mess to clean up and we have had a long standing relationship with the York TeamMates chapter to assist us with the task. Mentors and their families wake up early on July 4 to join us at the soccer complex to pick up debris from the shoot site. They arrive with a little bit of sleep in their eyes but always with joy in their hearts! The event makes a donation to York TeamMates for their time and effort. As you can see, your donations for Firecracker Frenzy have long term effects to the community from the groups that work with us.

As you know, in August the Nebraska Extension and the York County Ag Society host the annual county fair. The event has a long history of showcasing the remarkable achievements of the youth in York County. But what several of you may not know is that the Chamber plays a supportive role. Earlier this year, I reached out to the Ag Society to ask for some history of when the collaboration began. Since the 1970’s, York Chamber of Commerce has been managing the fundraising efforts for the 4H/FFA Premiums that are paid out. You may ask, why isn’t this done via auction as it is in other counties? Auction activity doesn’t necessarily reflect the ribbon a participant receives. Sometimes, the activity can be more focused on who was able to attend the auction. As far back as the ‘70’s, the leadership of the Ag Society was committed to celebrating participants on their achievements rather than relying on a strong auction attendance.

With that in mind, the Chamber was brought on as a partner to help in the fundraising efforts each year so equitable prize funds could be distributed to those showing at the fair. Each year, Chamber Businesses are given the opportunity to support various projects we are involved with and supporting the premiums is one of them. Chamber businesses pledge funds and those totals are given to the Extension Office for distribution. The Extension group then prepares a detailed list for our office and we issue the premium payouts to participants in the form of Chamber Cards. When we send the cards to students, we encourage them to thank the local businesses for supporting their efforts at the fair. The Chamber is always excited to learn about the history of how we became part of a strong program that celebrates our youth.

Stay connected to what the Chamber and our members have going on by signing up for chamber chat (https://yorkchamber.org/chamber-chat/) and/or scroll through the community calendar (https://yorkchamber.org/community-calendar/)!