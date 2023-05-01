GRAND ISLAND – Six Central Community College students were named to the 2023 Phi Theta Kappa (PTK) Nebraska All-State Academic Team April 12 in a ceremony at the Cornhusker Marriott in Lincoln.

The all-state academic team is an effort sponsored by PTK, an international honor society for two-year colleges, and the Nebraska Community College Association to honor students for academic achievement, leadership and community service.

The team included the following CCC students:

Brandon Berger of Columbus is an information technology networking major at the Columbus Campus where he is vice president of scholarship for the PTK Chi Sigma chapter, vice president of the SkillsUSA chapter and information technology tutor. He has been named to the president’s honors list for earning a 4.0 GPA each semester and received the Exceptional Student Award for information technology and systems. He will enter Wayne State College this fall to pursue a degree in network engineering.

Challen Edwards of Hastings is enrolled in the drafting and design technology program at the Hastings Campus where is a member of the PTK Beta Alpha Delta chapter. He has earned a place on the president’s honors list the last three semesters for earning a 4.0 GPA. After he earns his degree, he plans to move to Lincoln where he will start a job at Olsson, an engineering firm.

Allison Durkop of Creston is enrolled in the academic transfer program at the Columbus Campus where she is active in the PTK Chi Sigma chapter, serving as its vice president of service, and as earned a spot on the dean’s and president’s honors lists. She also is an active volunteer in her community. She plans to attend Wayne State College this fall to pursue a degree in elementary education.

Jessica Goodrich of Amherst is enrolled in the nursing program at the Kearney Center and is a member of the PTK Alpha Tau Tau chapter and the National Society of Leadership and Success. She has been named to the college’s Dean’s list for earning a GPA between 3.5 and 3.99 for four semesters. She volunteers for various activities in Minden with her family. After graduating from CCC, she plans to work toward a bachelor’s degree in nursing from the University of Nebraska Medical Center.

Aaron Hernandez of Hastings is enrolled in the automotive technology program at the Hastings Campus and is a member of the PTK Beta Alpha Delta chapter. He has maintained a high GPA for the past five semesters at CCC. He plans to move to Lincoln and work at an automotive dealership.

Zaya Stuart of Henderson is enrolled in the academic transfer program at the Hastings Campus where she is a member of the PTK Beta Alpha Delta chapter. She has maintained a high GPA throughout her time at CCC. She plans to transfer to the University of Nebraska-Kearney to work toward a degree in business administration.