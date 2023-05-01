HASTINGS – Brent and Andrea Winfield of Hampton have been selected as the 2023 Outstanding Alumni Award recipients from Central Community College-Hastings.

Both Winfields graduated from CCC-Hastings in 2009 with associate of arts degrees. Andrea went on to also earn a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Hastings College.

They are owners of Aurora Meat Block, which they bought in January 2014. It is a custom processor and retailer of meats and specialty products, and they have continued to grow the business every year they’ve owned it.

In June 2020, they purchased a food trailer and opened Winfield Sweets N Eats, which offers baked goods and a variety of meal options as well as catering.

Both businesses stay busy throughout the year. So do Brent and Andrea, who not only thrive as business owners but also as the parents of three daughters who are 5 years old, 3 years old and nearly 11 months old.