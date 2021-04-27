CCC-Hastings announces 2021 Program Honor Students

HASTINGS – Eighteen Central Community College-Hastings program honor students were recognized April 20 at the campus’ graduation breakfast and commencement.
Program honor students are selected on the basis of their good academic standing, outstanding ability in their major area of study, and strong leadership and citizenship skills. One graduating student is selected annually from each academic program.
This year’s recipient from the York area includes: Dylan Vodicka of Geneva, Welding Technology.
