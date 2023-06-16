I first wrote this article over13 years ago and since then there have been many cats, hundreds of cats, but these five cats are a testimony to the many things that can be learned from a cat. They can teach us many of life's more important emotions and about interactions with other people. A cat is a very intelligent animal and as many cat owners know (Let me correct myself, people don't own cats, cats are the masters, we are their caretakers.) So as I was saying, cats are very intelligent and we, the caregivers know that when a cat resides in your home, the home belongs to the cat. You are no longer in charge, life and home revolves around the cat. But as they take over our lives and homes they are also there to teach us.They teach us things that can be taught by dogs as well as humans, but with a cat the lessons are much more intense.

Lazarus taught me persistence. This cat was found at a rural farm yard and continually tried to enter the home. He hung around the farmyard for days trying to get into the house. He was tragically attacked by the owner’s dog, and actually buried in a small shallow grave several years ago. To be exact on Good Friday. Three days went by and suddenly this small black and white cat reappeared with only minor injuries to show for his fateful bout with the large farm dog and being put to rest about a mile from the home along a back road. This little guy taught me persistence. Don't give up, even if all odds are against you, persist and you shall receive. Testimony from little Lazarus, now residing in his home in Lincoln, Nebraska.

Teddy taught me humility. He was a regal purebred Himalayan with long flowing hair, beautiful big eyes and a personality that said “I am cat so therefore I am”. He came into the sanctuary with such an attitude although his fur was matted so tight that he could barely walk, but he still managed to show that he was “the bomb”. After a trip to the groomer where all of his beautiful hair was left lying in matted chunks he received what is well known as the “lion cut”. Leaving his once huge body looking like a nylon stuffed with grey and white tissue paper. His tail, head and feet were still fluffy, but every square inch of his body was simply not acceptable for a cat's vainness. He thankfully had no mirrors and although he knew something was wrong he accepted this new look with a dignified humility. He is currently living in Denver, Colorado.

Patience was aptly named Patience and she taught me the true meaning of acceptance. Patience was found trying to crawl on a front sidewalk by a resident in south York. They called and said that this cat didn't seem to be able to walk. From the first moment I saw Patience I knew that she was a special cat. No medical reason could be given for her ailment, but she had the largest, most expressive eyes and they followed every move you made. You only had to put your hand out and Patience would lean into you and you could not only feel, but could hear her deep throated purring. I knew her time was limited and I sensed that she knew as well. She taught me acceptance in showing me that even though she was dying she accepted her fate with quiet dignity.

Sky has shown me that loneliness is how you perceive your life. She came to the shelter 18 years ago and although she has been surrounded by other cats she lived a lonely and solitary life. She lived in a shoulder high kennel that always remained with an open door. She has refused to venture out, she has learned to tolerate the occasional cat that joins her in her domain but has always remained aloof and has never shown any desire to interact with any of the hundreds of cats who have come and gone. She showed me affection on occasion, and she was content in her lonely loft. So I know that loneliness is sometimes self-induced. Sky spent the remainder of her life residing at the sanctuary in her lofty perch.

Loretta brings to mind anger. She came to the sanctuary through a citizen whose neighbor was involved in domestic violence. The cat was left behind when the husband was arrested and the family moved from the residence. The man who brought her to me said he felt sorry for the cat. I don't know if Loretta had experienced abuse but from her unpredictable out lashes I assume that to be the case. Loretta was a beautiful long haired tortie and it always amazed me that one minute she would be calm and relaxed and when you least expected she could lash out with a shrill screech and a swipe of her paw. Several volunteers can attest to that by the scars on their hands. A very special couple from Lincoln adopted Loretta and with patience and fortitude they dealt with her anger. She taught me that anger is unpredictable but can be overcome with patience and understanding.

There are more examples such as happiness, patience, loyalty, love and fear to name a few. So many examples and so many cats that I have difficulty choosing the cats who express these feelings best.