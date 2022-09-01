Catholic Daughters of York celebrate 100 years

YORK -- The Catholic Daughters of York celebrated 100 years of service on Sunday with mass and festivities at St. Joseph Church.

There were several activities including face paintings, a cornhole tournament, a balloon artist and a barbecue. Member Lorrain Grenfell said there were 250 people in attendance.

“It was a great time had by all,” said Grenfell. “We were very pleased with the turnout.”

The chapter was spearheaded by Anna Kelly and Margaret Jacks of York in 1922 when they joined the CDA (Catholic Daughters of the Americas) Court Joan of Arc in Ulysses. They were impressed with the high moral and spiritual ideals of the organization and decided to organize a court in York. On Sept. 3 1922, Court #764 was chartered in York with 41 members.

They’ve held several different fundraisers over the years that go towards the parish, charitable projects, providing gifts for first communion and confirmation, and providing resources for the Women’s Care Center in Lincoln.

Their major fundraiser is running the concession stand at the annual CRC basketball and volleyball tournaments. All the profits made from there go towards many causes at the local, state and national levels.

The chapter also has a Secret Angel program where members adopt a senior citizen from the parish, and they send cards and treats to the senior for special occasions.

In the past, they’ve held baby showers as well to support them emotionally and financially.

Grenfell said they are always looking for members to join the court. Right now they have 64 active members who are continuing the legacy serving the community, state and nation. She hopes it will continue for the next 100 years.

If anyone is interested in joining Catholic Daughters, their next meeting is Monday, Sept. 12 at 7 p.m. in the Mandeville Room at St. Joe’s.