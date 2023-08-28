November 8, 1960 – August 24, 2023

Catherine “Cathy” (Collins) Klein, 62, longtime York resident passed away Thursday, August 24, 2023, after a courageous battle with cancer.

Born November 8, 1960, in Fort Huachuca, Ariz. to James R. and Annie B. (Smith) Collins, she spent her earliest years growing up on military bases before the family settled in Doniphan, Mo. Cathy graduated from Doniphan High School in 1978, somewhat unintentionally moving to York when her younger sister Mary attended York College. While hostessing at the Village Inn in 1981, she met one of York’s most eligible bachelors, Lindell “Lindy” Klein (per a very old York News Times article), and remained in York ever since.

Cathy and Lindy were united in marriage on August 23, 1985 at the First United Methodist Church in York. Though not always easy, they spent 31 years happy because they spent them together. No amount of time would have ever been enough, but she learned to carry on without her partner and soulmate for their kids. To the marriage, two children were born and another gained. Anyone who knew Cathy can attest to her overflowing love and positive attitude, but it’s her quiet strength and bravery that we are most in awe of at this moment. She was so proud of her three kids and they are so proud to be hers.

While her kids were young, Cathy excelled at the role of stay-at-home mom. Friends of the children will likely remember the ‘snack cabinet’ that was always stocked with their latest favorite things. After dropping the kids at school, Cathy would work with her husband Lindy at their insurance office, right next door to the house. Usually a receptionist/secretary, her best skill may have been in writing just the right ‘strongly worded letter.’ She was a fierce advocate for anyone in need of one.

When her own children went away to college, Cathy found even more children to care for, spending over 12 years teaching at York General’s Childcare Center. She loved the privilege of inspiring the next generation of young minds, particularly when it came to anything to do with science or animals. It was such an added benefit that those bright children belong to the caring doctors, nurses, radiologists and other hospital staff members who treated her like she was their own family. Undoubtedly, she will be missed by these children and parents that she so loved.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, Lindell R. “Lin” Klein II and partner Amber of Lincoln, Erin K. Klein of Newcastle, Australia and Weston Lewis and wife Sarah of Lincoln; her three siblings, James Richard “Richie” Collins of Livingston, Mont,, Stewart (Robyne) Collins of Doniphan, Mo. and Mary Collins of Grants Pass, Ore.; her father, James R. Collins of Mason, Texas, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

After a long 11 years apart, Cathy is reunited with the love of her life, Lindy. She joins her mother, Annie, and mother-in-law, Kay.

Services will be held at 10 a.m., Tuesday, August 29, 2023 at the First United Methodist Church in York. Burial will follow in York’s Greenwood Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1-8 p.m. on Monday at Metz Mortuary, York, with the family greeting friends from 6 — 7:30 p.m. that evening. In lieu of flowers and plants memorials may be directed to the First United Methodist Church in York. Condolences may be left for the family at www.metzmortuary.com. Metz Mortuary in York is handling arrangements.