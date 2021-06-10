Catch and release -- youth fishing clinic held at Recharge Lake

YORK -- Teaching kids to love nature can be a challenge in this digital age, but Mary Kay Wolf, a volunteer youth fishing instructor with Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, is giving it her best shot. She’s been working with youth across the state for five years to encourage them to do more than cast and wind a reel.

“Our mission is to get kids outside. Some will latch on to fishing and others won’t, but we want to get kids out enjoying nature in some capacity,” she said.

Wolf and her husband Mike were part of a fishing clinic for York Public Schools Summer Boost program on Wednesday that saw 30 kids practicing their rod skills at Recharge Lake at Bruce L. Anderson Recreation Area.

She patiently showed them how to hold the rod, cast, and reel in a big one — but also told them the fun of fishing is not dependent on success.

“When you’re out fishing, look around and enjoy being on the lake, even if you don’t catch any fish,” she told the kids.

Wolf has been fishing in Nebraska for about 30 years and says she loves many outdoor activities that were out of reach to her in her youth.

“Girls didn’t do this kind of thing when I was a kid,” she said, gesturing to a fishing rod.