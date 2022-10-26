Case solved regarding meat theft in York

YORK -- On Sept. 4, the York Police Department received a call in regards to a stolen semi-trailer. Upon further investigation, the police department was able to recover the trailer and tractor but not the cargo, which was a massive amount of stolen meat.

A second theft occurred on Sept. 28, but no trailer was recovered.

In total, approximately $400,000 worth of goods was stolen between the two incidents in York.

The police department learned that this type of theft was occurring across the state. While working in conjunction with multiple agencies, including the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, an arrest was made in relation to these cases.

In total, there were approximately 45 thefts occurred across Nebraska, Iowa, South Dakota, North Dakota and Minnesota totaling $9 million in loss. It was learned that these thefts were carried out by an organized crime group based out of Miami, Florida which has been targeting multiple beef and pork packaging plants across the Midwest, according to the York Police Department.

On Thursday, Oct. 20, HSI Omaha, Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office and Florida Highway Patrol, with assistance from HSI Miami El Dorado Task Force, identified and arrested three individuals in the organized crime group. Three tractor trailers were recovered with stolen merchandise valued at approximately $550,000.

The three individuals arrested were Yoslany Leyva Del Sol, Ledier Machin Andino and Delvis L. Fuentes. All three individuals are from the Miami, Florida area.

Those individuals were arrested under 18 U.S. Code 2314 Transportation of Stolen Goods and 18 U.S. Code 1956 Money Laundering.