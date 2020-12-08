Case of third offense DUR and illegal weapon bound over to District Court

YORK – A case involving alleged third offense driving under revocation and possession of a deadly weapon, filed against a man from Hamlet, Nebr., has been bound over to District Court.

Brian Wagner, 43, has been charged with a Class 2A felony and a Class 3 felony.

According to court documents, a deputy with the York County Sheriff’s Department was on regular duty when during the night he saw a black pickup proceeding down Interstate 80. A records check of the license plate indicated that the plate was actually registered to a white pickup, not a black one, so a traffic stop was initiated.

He said Wagner was the driver of the vehicle. It was determined that Wagner’s license “was originally revoked pursuant to a conviction for a DUI, third offense in Hitchcock County. Wagner has had two subsequent convictions of driving during revocation in Hayes County and Lancaster County. Due to his conviction in Hayes County, his 15-year license revocation was extended until April 4, 2031.”