Case of third offense DUR and illegal weapon bound over to District Court

YORK – A case involving alleged third offense driving under revocation and possession of a deadly weapon, filed against a man from Hamlet, Nebr., has been bound over to District Court.
Brian Wagner, 43, has been charged with a Class 2A felony and a Class 3 felony.
According to court documents, a deputy with the York County Sheriff’s Department was on regular duty when during the night he saw a black pickup proceeding down Interstate 80. A records check of the license plate indicated that the plate was actually registered to a white pickup, not a black one, so a traffic stop was initiated.
He said Wagner was the driver of the vehicle. It was determined that Wagner’s license “was originally revoked pursuant to a conviction for a DUI, third offense in Hitchcock County. Wagner has had two subsequent convictions of driving during revocation in Hayes County and Lancaster County. Due to his conviction in Hayes County, his 15-year license revocation was extended until April 4, 2031.”
The deputy said further that an inventory search of the vehicle uncovered “a filet style knife with a wooden handle. The blade on the knife has an approximate length of six inches. This knife is also capable of inflicting cutting, tearing and stabbing wounds. The knife was located in the back seat of the pickup truck underneath some clothing. A review of his criminal history shows he is a convicted felon in the State of Nebraska.”
Because he is a convicted felon, he is prohibited from possessing an object such as what was found in the vehicle.
A further check with the Hayes County Sheriff’s Department showed that the license plate should have been on a pickup there, which belonged to a different person other than Wagner.
Arraignment proceedings are pending in District Court.
